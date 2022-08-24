83°
Police investigating deadly double shooting in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and another was killed during a shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road late Wednesday morning.
The gunfire was first reported around 11 a.m. on Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the victims was in critical condition.
The coroner's office has since been called to the scene.
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
