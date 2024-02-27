71°
Police investigating deadly double shooting early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people died, one after fleeing the scene, in a double shooting early Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge police detectives said the shooting happened on North 37th Street just after midnight. One of the victims died on the scene, but the other ran to an address on North 38th where they were taken to a hospital and later died.
No suspects or victims have been identified.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
