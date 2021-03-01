73°
Police investigating dead body found in dumpster on Bard Avenue

BATON ROUGE - BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are currently investigating a body found on the 11000 block of Bard Ave. Sunday morning.  

Authorities say a caller reported a body found and when police arrived at the scene, they discovered a corpse in a dumpster around 7:40 a.m.

The cause of death and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

According to BRPD, the body was so badly decomposed that they couldn't ID the victim right away. Officials are waiting on test results from the State Police Crime Lab and coroner.   

Anyone having information on this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

