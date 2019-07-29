74°
Police investigating body of a man found inside car in Mid City

7 hours 28 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 July 29, 2019 4:12 PM July 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a body of a man found inside a vehicle in a Mid City neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on East Drive, located off Government Street five blocks from Acadian.

Baton Rouge police say the victim appears to be in his late 20s. Officials say he did not show signs of obvious trauma upon discovery.

As officers spent the afternoon looking for evidence, a coroner was called to the scene.

It's still unknown how the person died. His identity has not been released.

