Police investigating body found on Seneca Street and Jessamine Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police discovered the body of a deceased individual in north Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
At this time, additional details are few, but a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police are investigating the death of a deceased person found at Seneca Street and Jessamine Avenue.
The body was discovered shortly before 7:30 a.m.
At this time, authorities say they're not sure of the individual's cause of death.
This article will be updated as authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident.
