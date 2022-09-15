Police investigating body found off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a reported body found off of O'Neal Lane early Thursday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on Yorkfield Drive around 6:25 a.m., reportedly in the walkway of a duplex building.

WBRZ has contacted law enforcement regarding the identification of the body and a possible cause of death.

This is a developing story.