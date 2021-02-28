75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating body found off Bard Ave.

Sunday, February 28 2021
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are currently investigating a body found off the 11000 block of Bard Ave. 

Authorities say a caller reported a body and when police arrived to the scene, they discovered the body was in a dumpster.

Right now it is unknown on how the body got there and detectives are currently investigating.

