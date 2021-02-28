82°
Police investigating body found off Bard Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are currently investigating a body found off the 11000 block of Bard Ave.
Authorities say a caller reported a body and when police arrived to the scene, they discovered the body was in a dumpster.
Right now it is unknown on how the body got there and detectives are currently investigating.
