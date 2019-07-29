Police investigating body found inside car in Mid City

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a body found inside a vehicle in a Mid City neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on East Drive, located off Government Street five blocks from Acadian.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are responding. They say one person was found dead in a car. A coroner has been called to the scene.

It's still unknown how the person died. Their identity has not been released.

No further details are available at this time.