Police investigating body dumped at park on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called after a body was found dumped at a park Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at a BREC park on Perkins Road at Kenilworth Parkway, near Olympia Stadium. Sources say the body was dumped from a car.
Police tell WBRZ the body is a male around 18 to 20 years of age. Police are still uncertain how the man died. Officials believe the vehicle that dumped the body at the park around 12:50 p.m. turned left on Kenilworth and drove toward Highland Road.
A portion of the roadway is blocked; drivers are advised to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.
We’re on scene where a body was found at the Perkins Road Community Park. This is near the baseball fields. A BRPD PIO just got on scene hoping to have more info soon @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/pXCNbrGNHK— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) June 26, 2019
