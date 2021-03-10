80°
Police investigating bank robbery on Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - A bank was reportedly robbed in East Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery was reported before 1:30 p.m. at the Citizens Bank on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Bricksome Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it's looking into the crime but did not immediately have any further details.
This is a developing story.
