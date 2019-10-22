Police investigating armed robbery that left 22-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old dead.

The incident happened in the 12400 block of Cate Avenue near Florida Boulevard 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officials say Hugo Lopez was found shot and died on the scene. Officials believe the motive of the shooting was a robbery.

There are no known suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.