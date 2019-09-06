78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating after woman injured in overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to a local hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to an address in the 10000 block of Bertha Street around midnight for a reported shooting. At the scene, authorities found a 47-year-old female victim.
She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.
No further details were provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geaux Tigers: New cream ale created in honor of LSU, Texas game
-
BRPD to release details on summer crime reduction initiative
-
Strong gas odor at Dutchtown High sends dozens of people to hospitals...
-
Overturned sewage truck leaking waste onto Denham Springs roadway
-
Baton Rouge's Health District opens up more infrastructure with ribbon cutting of...
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign