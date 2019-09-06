Police investigating after woman injured in overnight shooting

78°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to a local hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to an address in the 10000 block of Bertha Street around midnight for a reported shooting. At the scene, authorities found a 47-year-old female victim.

She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

No further details were provided.

