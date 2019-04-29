Police investigating after weekend robbery at LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU police are investigating a Sunday night robbery on that was reported on campus.

According to an LSU spokesperson, the call came in before 10 p.m. LSU Checkpoint tweeted out to students to stay alert in use caution in the area.

?? LSU EOC Alert: Reported simple robbery on Forestry Ln. Use caution in the area. LSUPD is on scene. ?? pic.twitter.com/g8fIsdQv7N — LSU Checkpoint (@LSUCheckpoint) April 29, 2019

Authorities say a student was walking down Forestry Lane when they were approached from behind and robbed.

No further information was provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information.