Police investigating after weekend robbery at LSU

12 hours 20 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 April 28, 2019 10:43 PM April 28, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU police are investigating a Sunday night robbery on that was reported on campus.

According to an LSU spokesperson, the call came in before 10 p.m. LSU Checkpoint tweeted out to students to stay alert in use caution in the area.

Authorities say a student was walking down Forestry Lane when they were approached from behind and robbed.

No further information was provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

