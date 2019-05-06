61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating after two women injured in Education St. shooting

Monday, May 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say two women were injured in a reported shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a location in the 600 block of Terrace Ave. regarding a shooting investigation. At the scene, authorities found two female victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

Authorities say the injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening. Other occupants in the vehicle remained unharmed.

During the investigation, authorities learned the victims were traveling in the 500 block of Education Street when shots were fired at their vehicle. 

No further information was provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

