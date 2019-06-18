Police investigating after referees injured in brawl during BREC basketball game

BATON ROUGE – A technical call during a pickup basketball game organized by BREC resulted in a brawl and injuries, WBRZ learned.

Police were called to the Perkins Road Park where a fight ensued after a referee’s call. Police said the fight was inside the indoor basketball gym where a male and female referee were beaten by a player’s girlfriend around 10 o’clock Monday evening.

The female referee was taken to a hospital by ambulance, sources said. The male referee was admitted later, the victims’ families told WBRZ. A family member said one of the referees suffered a broken jaw because of the brawl.

Police said there were no immediate arrests and the altercation remains under investigation.

A search on BREC’s website showed adult basketball games are underway. The park service was expected to release a comment later Tuesday evening.

Problems at the indoor court during basketball games have spawned warnings this year. In January, an irate parent attacked a basketball official less than two weeks before the winter season ended. Then, league organizers chastised unruly parents and increased security for the final games.

Sanctioned high school play has even proved violent. In February, the LHSAA warned parents and fans at high school sporting events to be a “fan not a fanatic” after brawls at basketball games. The LHSAA said it was having trouble recruiting referees because of the atmosphere.

