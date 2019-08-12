85°
Police investigating after man injured in overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a man was injured in an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.
Around 12:15 a.m. police were called to the 600 block of S. 10th Street in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.
The man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The investigation remains ongoing.
