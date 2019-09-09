81°
Police investigating after man injured in overnight shooting on Victory Dr.

3 hours 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

Around 1:40 a.m. Monday officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Victory Drive. At the scene, authorities found a male victim with apparent gunshot injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to BRPD, the man's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening at the time.

No further details were provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

