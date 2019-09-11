93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating after man injured in late-night shooting on Iberville Street

Wednesday, September 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to an address in the 500 block of Iberville Street in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a 43-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

