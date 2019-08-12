85°
Police investigating after body found near downtown health center
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near a Baton Rouge health center on N. 12th Steet.
The body was located in a parking lot on Laurel Street before 7 a.m. Monday. Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.
No further information was provided.
