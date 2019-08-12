85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating after body found near downtown health center

39 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 8:34 AM August 12, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near a Baton Rouge health center on N. 12th Steet.

The body was located in a parking lot on Laurel Street before 7 a.m. Monday. Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

No further information was provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days