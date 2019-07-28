78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating a late night shooting on Denham Street

1 day 3 hours 20 minutes ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 July 27, 2019 2:21 PM July 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on the 4300 block of Denham Street, off of Plank Road and North Foster Drive, that occurred around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge Police Department is still investigating this incident and details are minimal at this time. 
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days