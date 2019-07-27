85°
Police investigating a late night shooting on Denham Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on the 4300 block of Denham Street, off of Plank Road and North Foster Drive, that occurred around 11:15 p.m. Friday.
One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge Police Department is still investigating this incident and details are minimal at this time.
