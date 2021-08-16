91°
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Roselawn Avenue home

3 hours 34 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, August 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in an abandoned home in north Baton Rouge over the weekend.

Baton Rouge Police confirmed the remains were discovered Sunday morning on Roselawn Avenue, which is between North Street and Florida Street.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, and police say there will be further investigation into the remains.

This article will be updated as police proceed with their investigation.

