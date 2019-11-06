53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in shooting on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland

1 hour 2 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 November 06, 2019 4:21 AM November 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Early Wednesday morning a fatal shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Jim Taylor Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue. 

Baton Rouge Police say one man was killed, as they lead an investigation into the incident more information will be provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days