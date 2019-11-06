53°
One person killed in shooting on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE – Early Wednesday morning a fatal shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Jim Taylor Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue.
Baton Rouge Police say one man was killed, as they lead an investigation into the incident more information will be provided.
