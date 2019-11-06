53°
One person killed in shooting on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a complex near Tigerland that left one man dead.
HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a overnight shooting on Jim Taylor Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue near Tiger land . The incident happened on the bottom floor of this complex right where I’m pointing. There’s still few details at the time @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/0QToO6qvm0— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 6, 2019
The incident took place overnight at 1155 Jim Taylor Drive around 2 a.m. BRPD says one man was found dead on scene. Neighbors in the areas told WBRZ they heard gunshots late Tuesday, but disregarded them.
The shooting in still under investigation.
