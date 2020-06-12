Police investigate shooting on 73rd Avenue

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday night, authorities were dispatched to North Baton Rouge's Southern Heights/Woodaire area in response to a reported shooting.

Around 9:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Police confirmed its investigation of a shooting on 73rd Avenue.

At this time, no additional details related to the incident are available.

This article will be updated should police report their investigation has yielded further information.