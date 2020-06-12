76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate shooting on 73rd Avenue

3 hours 45 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 June 12, 2020 5:53 AM June 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday night, authorities were dispatched to north Baton Rouge in response to a reported shooting.

Around 9:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Police confirmed its investigation of a shooting on 73rd Avenue.

At this time, no additional details related to the incident are available.

This article will be updated should police report their investigation has yielded further information.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days