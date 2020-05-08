Police investigate shooting of elderly man on morning stroll Friday in Slidell

SLIDELL- An 80-year-old man was shot Friday morning during his morning exercise routine in Slidell, according to Slidell Police.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the elderly man was walking along the sidewalk of Robert Blvd. when he noticed a white 4-door sedan drive past slowly. According to the police report, the victim believes it could have been a Toyota sedan, but he is not certain.

The vehicle turned around and drove back toward the victim. Shortly after, he felt a sharp pain in his back.

The car drove by once more and sped off toward Gause Blvd. The elderly man realized he had been shot and called the police.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment and while he was there, physicians located what they believe is a pellet from a pellet gun.

Officials say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal is outraged by the incident. He wants justice served for the 80-year-old victim.

“The person(s) who did this are cowards and intentionally targeted this elderly man for no apparent reason. I admire the fact that this 80-year-old gets out of bed every day to enjoy his morning walk. For this to happen to him, absolutely infuriates me. No rock will be left unturned, and we will find the person(s) responsible for this,” Chief Fandal said in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T.J. McNulty at tmcnulty@slidellpd.com, or leave a tip on the Slidell Police Facebook Page or website.