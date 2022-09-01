77°
Police investigate shooting at Univeristy of Arizona Wednesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police are looking for a person of interest after finding shell casings and blood while responding to a report of shots fired at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night.
University of Arizona Police Department officers found the casings near the Thomas W. Keating Bioresearch building.
A police spokesman says a person called in saying they heard three shots fired and then screaming or yelling.
Sgt. Filbert Barrera, a UAPD public information officer, says dispatch was able to find footage on campus cameras.
Police say they are looking for a 5-foot-10-inch man wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, white shirt, khaki pants and a tan backpack.
Berrera says the hospitals have not reported any gunshot victims.
