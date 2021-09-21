81°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigate reported death in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Capital area police are investigating the death of an individual who was found deceased in North Baton Rouge, Tuesday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was around 7 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive regarding a deceased individual.
Trending News
Police say additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: St. Helena Parish schools prepare to reopen to students
-
News 2 Geaux: Pointe Coupee Parish suspect surrenders to authorities
-
Debris collection in Livingston Parish continues
-
News 2 Geaux: Investigation reveals texts "from" Gabby Petito may have not...
-
Amid flurry of flood zone development requests, planning commission shoots down Burbank...