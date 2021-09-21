81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigate reported death in North Baton Rouge

Tuesday, September 21 2021
WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Capital area police are investigating the death of an individual who was found deceased in North Baton Rouge, Tuesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was around 7 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive regarding a deceased individual.

Police say additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

