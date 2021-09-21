87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate reported death in North Baton Rouge

2 hours 29 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, September 21 2021 Sep 21, 2021 September 21, 2021 8:47 AM September 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Capital area police are investigating the death of an individual who was found deceased in North Baton Rouge, Tuesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it was around 7 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive regarding a deceased individual.

Trending News

Police say additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days