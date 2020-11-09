Police investigate overnight S. Sherwood Forest shooting that injured one person

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting early Monday (Nov. 9) morning in the Coursey Boulevard/Sherwood Forest area.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have confirmed that shortly after midnight, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard in response to a reported shooting that resulted in one person's injury.

According to BRPD, the wounded individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

