Police investigate jewelry thefts at Trump Tower

1 hour 11 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 September 22, 2019 8:44 PM September 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Detectives are investigating the alleged thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan's Trump Tower.
 
Police say the jewelry was stolen from inside two apartments in the building where President Donald Trump owns a penthouse triplex.
 
One woman reported a $117,000 diamond bracelet taken from her 59th floor apartment. Another woman reported various gem-encrusted pieces missing from her 42nd floor closet. The items reportedly disappeared between June 21 and Sept. 9.
 
A police spokesman told The New York Times that investigators haven't identified a suspect and are looking at everyone with access to the building.
 
Trump plans to stay at his penthouse Sunday night. He's to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
 
Reports of the thefts were first published by the New York Post.
 

