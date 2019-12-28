75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate homicide on Pocahontas Street

2 hours 4 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 December 28, 2019 1:44 PM December 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, early Saturday morning.

Investigators believe that the shooting occurred 2100 block of Pocahontas Street.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Joseph Johnson was found outside residence around 4:30 Saturday morning suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days