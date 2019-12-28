Police investigate homicide on Pocahontas Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, early Saturday morning.

Investigators believe that the shooting occurred 2100 block of Pocahontas Street.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Joseph Johnson was found outside residence around 4:30 Saturday morning suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.