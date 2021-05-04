77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigate homicide on North Acadian Thruway West

BATON ROUGE - A 42-year-old man lost his life following a Saturday, May 1 altercation that officials believe may have been a robbery.

According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Keldric Lewis was found injured and unresponsive in the 1500 block of North Acadian Thruway West on Saturday night, around 9 p.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital, and on Monday, May 3, authorities were informed that Lewis passed away at the hospital.

Detectives say an investigation has been launched into his death, and they believe that he was wounded during an attempted robbery. 

Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

