Police investigate homicide on Convention Street

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night on the 2300 block of Convention Street.

48-year old Woodrow Wisham was located in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Wisham died at the scene.

The investigation is on going.

