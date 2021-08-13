Police investigate gunfire at busy Mid City Baton Rouge intersection Friday

BATON ROUGE - Police activity has been seen at the corner of Government Street and North Foster where eyewitnesses reported gunfire and saw people run from parking lots in the area.

Eyewitnesses said around 1 p.m. people were seen running from gunfire.

Sources said police and other emergency crews have been dispatched to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of the grocery store at the corner of Government and Foster.

No injuries have been reported.