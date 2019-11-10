71°
Police investigate fatal shooting on Blueberry Street

5 hours 16 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 November 10, 2019 8:42 AM November 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Blueberry street that happened late Saturday night.

Steven Dixon II was found dead on the street near the 6200 block Blueberry Street deceased from multiple gunshot wounds around 11:20 p.m.

There are no motives or suspects at this time. 

Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

