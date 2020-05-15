83°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigate fatal shooting of woman on Linden Street
BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman who was found dead in her north Baton Rouge home on Friday morning.
Authorities say 31-year-old Delence Bradford was found with a gunshot wound at her home, which is within the 3300 block of Linden Street, around 1 a.m.
Officials pronounced her dead on the scene.
At this time neither a motive nor suspect have been identified.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Class of 2020 has special graduation planned
-
Salons, barbershops, and other businesses reopen today
-
Overnight T-storms cause flooding in St. Tammany & Northshore areas
-
Central High seniors end year on unusual but emotional note
-
Medical experts warn of new, rare child illness possibly caused by COVID-19
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith