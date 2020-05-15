Police investigate fatal shooting of woman on Linden Street

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman who was found dead in her north Baton Rouge home on Friday morning.

Authorities say 31-year-old Delence Bradford was found with a gunshot wound at her home, which is within the 3300 block of Linden Street, around 1 a.m.

Officials pronounced her dead on the scene.

At this time neither a motive nor suspect have been identified.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.