Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Tigerland; injured K-9 in stable condition

BATON ROUGE - A fatal officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and a K-9 injured occurred early Monday morning in the Tigerland area.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) report that the shooting took place around 1:35 a.m. within the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

Police released a statement regarding the deadly encounter Monday morning, saying they were in the area searching for a wanted suspect. During their search, the individual they'd been looking for was shot by an officer and died at the scene; the incident also resulted in the injury of a BRPD K-9.

According to authorities, the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This is in harmony with standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office report that an autopsy of the deceased suspect is expected to take place Tuesday. After the autopsy is completed, the coroner's findings will be announced.

The injured K-9 was taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

BRPD is on the scene of an officer involved shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Authorities say one person is dead and a BRPD K-9 is injured. Right now there are few details surrounding this incident. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/25XMiuHy4J — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) July 20, 2020

At this time, BRPD says their investigation into the incident remains ongoing and additional details will be provided as they become available.