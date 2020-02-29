71°
Police investigate fatal hit and run inside resident's home on Victoria Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a possible hit and run after a car rammed into a group home, leaving at least one person dead.
The incident happened on 3400 block of Victoria Drive around 2:30 Saturday morning. Police say a person driving a 2008 Infinity G-35 lost control and ran into the victim's parked Nissan at a high speed outside of the group home, which resulted in the Nissan traveling inside the home, killing the victim in his sleep.
According to authorities, the driver of the infinity then fled the scene on foot. The identity of the victim is still unknown. He was 69 years old.
Details are still limited at this time.
This is a developing story.
