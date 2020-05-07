68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigate fatal crash on La 10 in Pointe Coupee

Thursday, May 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE- Authorities investigated a fatal crash on La 10 in Pointe Coupee Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on La 10 near La 1.

Authorities say one person is dead and two vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.

