Police investigate fatal crash near North 38th Street

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday, January 29, around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 38th street.

18-year-old Freddie Hill was driving the dirt bike along with an 18 year old pregnant female passenger. They were traveling southbound on North 38th St and attempted to make a left turn onto Adams Ave where they crashed into the Dodge Avenger.

Hill succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The female passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expect to survive her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger was questioned and released by detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation.