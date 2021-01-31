68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate fatal crash near North 38th Street

2 hours 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, January 31 2021 Jan 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 10:38 AM January 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday, January 29, around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 38th street. 

18-year-old Freddie Hill was driving the dirt bike along with an 18 year old pregnant female passenger. They were traveling southbound on North 38th St and attempted to make a left turn onto Adams Ave where they crashed into the Dodge Avenger.

Hill succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The female passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expect to survive her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger was questioned and released by detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days