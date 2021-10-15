71°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigate double-shooting on Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Southern University's campus early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., in the back of campus, near the dorms.
The victims, who are reportedly not Southern University students, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Southern sent notice of the shooting through the "JagSafe" Text alert around 3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m.
Trending News
Southern University Police and Baton Rouge Police are investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two shot, injured on Southern University campus early Friday morning
-
News 2 Geaux: Parish revokes Raxx Club liquor license
-
BR Police capture four juvenile detention center escapees; one remains at large
-
Livingston Parish officials unanimously vote to pass new river safety ordinance
-
Thursday night news conference about escaped teens from juvenile jail
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football