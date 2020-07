Police investigate death of man on Eddie Robinson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of 52-year-old Alfred Pack of Eddie Robinson Drive.

He was found last night around 10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Eddie Robinson Drive suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Pack was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.