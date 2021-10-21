Police investigate deadly shooting, crash on New Orleans interstate

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed and two others were injured Wednesday night in a shooting that led to a crash on I-10 in New Orleans, according to WWL-TV.

The news outlet says the shooting occurred shortly before 6:17 p.m. on I-10 East at Crowder Bouleveard. Shortly thereafter, three vehicles possibly tied to the shooting were involved in a wreck on I-10 West at Morrison Road.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) were called to the scene and upon their arrival, reported finding a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds as well as two other individuals who'd sustained injuries from the crash.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The two other wounded people were also treated at a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Details related to the incident are currently scarce, and NOPD is working to gather more information about both the shooting and the three-vehicular crash.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.