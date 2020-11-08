73°
Police investigate deadly shooting at Burbank apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A crime scene perimeter was established at an off-campus apartment complex on Burbank Sunday morning.
Reports of gunfire and one person dead sent authorities swarming to the complex at the corner of Burbank and Parker.
According to police, a 23-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting around 8:45 a.m. at the Lark Baton Rouge apartments located at 4194 Burbank Dr.
A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).
