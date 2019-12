Police investigate body found on front porch of home

Body found on front porch of a home near North 18th and Convention Street (Baton Rouge)

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a death that occurred near North 18th and Convention Street.

On Friday morning, just before 11 a.m., a body was found on the front porch of a home in the aforementioned area.

At the moment, Police Chief Murphy Paul is on the scene.

Details related to the death are limited at this time and will be updated as police proceed with their investigation.