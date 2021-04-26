Police investigate Adams Avenue shooting that left victim with 'gash to midsection'

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a Sunday night shooting in north Baton Rouge.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, which was in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue, shortly after 8 p.m.

According to officials, during the incident, the victim sustained a 'gash to the midsection.'

Police say that as of Monday morning, the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.