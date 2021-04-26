61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate Adams Avenue shooting that left victim with 'gash to midsection'

11 hours 40 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, April 25 2021 Apr 25, 2021 April 25, 2021 8:32 PM April 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a Sunday night shooting in north Baton Rouge.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, which was in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue, shortly after 8 p.m. 

According to officials, during the incident, the victim sustained a 'gash to the midsection.'

Police say that as of Monday morning, the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive their injuries. 

Trending News

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days